After two decades of being near the top, but never No. 1, the Ashland Academic team took the top spot in the 16th Region Governor’s Cup.
Ashland has been second to Russell most of the last 22 years — one time coming in third, to Russell and Boyd County. This year, the high school realized the goal of beating its rival.
“For all my years, we’ve been trying everything we could to make sure that we stayed right on Russell’s tail, you know, coming up in the rearview mirror. And the harder we work, the harder they work to just stay just enough ahead of us to beat us,” said Eric Lambert, Ashland Blazer’s academic team coach for the last 14 years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard.
The final overall standings of the Governor’s Cup saw Ashland in first with 52 points, Russell in second with 41 points and Boyd County with 14.5 points. Raceland-Worthington with 7 points, Greenup County was fifth with 4.5 points, West Carter with 3 and Lawrence County in seventh with 2 points.
The team will head to the state competition March 18-21.
The Blazer quick recall team took first place to add 8 points to the team total. Boyd County came in second, Russell third, and Raceland-Worthington placed fourth.
The top two quick recall teams, Ashland and Boyd County, will both represent the 16th Region at the state level, according to Lambert. There will be 32 teams in total.
“Being one of those 32 teams itself is quite an honor,” said Lambert. He added that in the state there are almost 200 teams and only 32 will head to state competition.
Lambert said the students have stuck with it despite the difficulties of virtual instruction and competition. However, some perks and advantages have come with the new ability to compete virtually. Lambert said the quick recall was able to scrimmage against teams they wouldn’t otherwise be able to compete against. They recently scrimmaged against Henderson County, which is the reigning state champions.
“It’s absolutely mind-boggling at the knowledge that some of these kids possess,” said Howard. “It’s a great way to celebrate the academics at Ashland Independent Schools.”
The students practice for two hours every day after school, and play matches on the weekends. They scrimmage other teams, test and study more content in addition to the rigorous course load the students already take. Many of the students are in college, AP and honors courses.
“We believe in hard work and dedication; it takes a lot to dedicate your time after school after taking college level courses all day, taking advanced placement courses, and you know, taking the most rigorous schedule then spend two hours taking extra tests that you don’t actually have to and studying those and breaking those down,” said Lambert. “It takes a lot of dedication to do that and these kids will will do everything that you asked them to, to help their teammates out and to succeed in the program that we built.”
The program has been built on years of dedication from students as well as an emphasis on a successful academic team district-wide.
“It’s really been a district-wide effort to get to this point and the high school, certainly delivered on Saturday,” said Howard.
Howard explained that the district has worked to get kids involved and support the teams at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. It’s all a part of advancing Ashland academically.
“My role is to make sure they have everything they need to be successful, to support and encourage,” said Howard.
Howard shared that it starts with getting the younger students introduced and acclimated to the process. Lambert goes to the younger students’ meets and introduces himself to them and congratulates them on their successes.
The program is “very beneficial for them when they do their college transcripts or their their recommendation letters, but there’s so much more to it than that every student needs a place where they feel like they truly fit and can find success, and can find others around them their peers that share the same values and share the same interests,” said Lambert. “And this has definitely become that for these kids. And we constantly try to, to find those kids who really value not just learning, but the hard work that goes behind it and pushing yourself further.”
Lambert likens the program to a “sport for brains” and calls it his sport. It’s competitive, teaches teamwork, dedication and many other principles many laud sports for teaching.
“Not every kid can throw a football … or can run fast,” said Lambert. “But there’s a lot of really talented, intelligent young people here who are looking for something that they can excel at. And not just to win, but just to dedicate themselves to find that success.”
Lambert acknowledge the work of captains senior Joslin Wireman and junior Ace Farris. Lambert said they with their fellow upperclassmen are great leaders who push themselves for the team. Pair the seniors with driven freshmen like Anna Bocook, who is first in Language Arts in the region and top 10 in the state, and the program becomes No. 1.
Lambert credited the upperclassmen that have dedicated years to the program and said he has an amazing group of freshmen to carry the torch as the older students graduate.
The handwork and dedication has paid off, said Lambert. Alumni were in the building to watch the team finally achieve their goal of coming in first place. It gives them energy and drive as they head to state.
Russell has a number of state championships and has most of the regional championships over the years.
“It definitely helps us going in as the number one as far as our attitudes,” said Lambert. “We’ve built momentum by winning the region by upsetting a state power.”
Lambert typically gives his students the day off from practice after a competition. However, the students came in for practice anyway.
“They are doing everything they possibly can to continue this run this year and to see just how far we can take it,” said Lambert.
The teams also competed in future problem-solving. Russell took the win with Ashland grabbing second place.
Students test in math, science, social studies, language arts, arts and humanities and composition. The top five earn 1 to 5 points for their team.
The full results:
Quick Recall
1. Paul G. Blazer High School
2. Boyd County High School
3. Russell High School
4. Raceland-Worthington High School
5. Menifee County High School, Elliott County High School, West Carter High School & Morgan County High School
Future Problem Solving
1. Russell High School
2. Paul G. Blazer High School
3. West Carter High School
4. Boyd County High School
Mathematics
1. Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School
2. Myintmo Tun, Paul G. Blazer High School
3. Jacob Nance, Russell High School
4. Alexandra Ellison, Paul G. Blazer High School
5. Seth Derscha, Russell High School
Science
1. Jacob Nance, Russell High School
2. Seth Derscha, Russell High School
3. Hannah Laney, Paul G. Blazer High School
4. Snehan Search, Russell High School
5. Mason Kersey, Raceland-Worthington High School
Social Studies
1. Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School
2. Arnav Dharmagadda, Russell High School
3. Ethan Goodrich, Paul G. Blazer High School
4. Jacob Layne, Boyd County High School
5. DJ Warbel, Raceland-Worthington High School
Language Arts
1. Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School
2. Ace Farris, Paul G. Blazer High School
3. Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer High School
4. Kiera Meyer, Raceland-Worthington High School
5. Hope Smallwood, Boyd County High School & Byron Nunley, Greenup County High School
Arts and Humanities
1. Joslin Wireman, Paul G. Blazer High School
2. Anna Bocook, Paul G. Blazer High School
3. Hope Smallwood, Boyd County High School
4. Trey Hall, Lawrence County High School
5. Vinessa Fressola, Russell High School
Composition
1. Seth Derscha, Russell High School
2. Sarah Pierce, Greenup County High School
3. Sydney Kinnel, Boyd County High School
4. Lynzi Justice, Raceland-Worthington High School
5. Sydney Clark, Paul G. Blazer High School
Overall Final Standings
1. Paul G. Blazer High School, 52 points
2. Russell High School, 41 points
3. Boyd County High School, 14.5 points
4. Raceland-Worthington High School, 7 points
5. Greenup County High School, 4.5 points
6. West Carter High School, 3 points
7. Lawrence County High School, 2 points
Other competitors who did not earn points were East Carter High School, Elliott County High School, Magoffin County High School, Menifee County High School and Morgan County High School.