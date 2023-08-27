CATLETTSBURG The touring never really stops for the band Lonestar, which will perform on Labor Day in Catlettsburg.
Guitarist Michael Britt said the only time the band didn't tour was in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've never taken more than three or four weeks off," he said.
That's a busy schedule for a band that's survived for 30 years, as has Lonestar.
"We're just stubborn. We don't want to get real jobs," Britt joked about the longevity of the band. "We started playing and we wanted to do it for a living. Once you get bitten by the bug, it's hard to do anything else."
There's no need to do anything else when your band can boast 22 top 10 singles, with 10 making it to No. 1, like "No News," "What About Now," "I'm Already There," "My Front Porch Looking In" and "Amazed."
Lonestar also has won Top New Vocal Group (1996), Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "Amazed" (1999) and Top Vocal Group (2002) from the Academy of Country Music, as well as Vocal Group of the Year (2001) from the Country Music Association.
The newest album, "Ten to 1," which was released in June, contains new recordings of 10 of the band's No. 1 hits.
Britt doesn't mind being considered pop country. In fact, he embraces the label.
"'Pop' means popular," he pointed out. However, the band has different influences, as members have their own musical tastes, ranging from old-school country to rock and roll to blues.
"We just try to make music that speaks to us," Britt said.
Charity work and the military also speak to Britt, who appeared on an edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.
"I was a lot of fun, but I was nervous," Britt said. "I'm on stage every night and I don't get nervous, because that's something I feel confident about, but on TV, on the show, there were people who don't even know who we are."
He called himself a "word nerd," noting he plays Wordle and other such games daily so he was primed to be on Wheel of Fortune.
He said he was advised to have a glass of wine and relax, so he did, and then went on to win $34,000 for Adopt A Platoon, an organization that sends care packages to soldiers who might not have support at home.
"I loved doing stuff with them," he said. "We went to Iraq and Kuwait and Qatar. It was really eye opening to go over there and see how they live."
(606) 326-2661 |