CATLETTSBURG Former Catlettsburg mayor and councilman Roger Hensley died Saturday at his some. He was 78.
Those who worked with him recalled his kind attitude.
Pat Meade, retired street supervisor for the City of Catlettsburg, said Hensley was truly one of a kind.
“He was good as gold to me,” Meade said. “He treated everyone the same, no matter who they were. And he was always up for doing everything he could for the City of Catlettsburg. He was a great man in my book.”
Meade said as mayor and councilman, Hensley was always checking in with each city department to make sure things were going well and that they had everything that they needed.
Born in Ashland in 1942, Hensley was a lifelong resident of Catlettsburg. He graduated from Holy Family High School in 1960 and attended Ashland Community College. After college, Hensley began a career at Ashland Oil, which spanned 39 years, until he retired as manager of mail operations. Hensley also served as interim mayor when Mayor Randall Peterman died in office.
Hensley also is remembered for his service on the Board of Catlettsburg Housing Authority, as a member of FIVCO, a former member of BPOE Lodge 942, former president of Catlettsburg/Boyd County Optimist Club and member of Catlettsburg Leadership Community Development. In younger years, he played slow-pitch softball, coached his son in Little League Baseball and refereed youth basketball.
Meade’s sentiments are echoed by many who worked with him during his nearly two decades in public service.
“I remember always hearing his name growing up,” current Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Pike said. “He was very instrumental in getting the murals painted on our floodwalls, and when he was mayor in 2001, he helped secure a grant for the baseball field.”
She said he was a dedicated resident of Catlettsburg and was always ready to do whatever he could to help improve the city. “And even after he retired, he was still active in the community,” she said.
Catlettsburg City Clerk Kay Cole said she was not with the City of Catlettsburg when Hensley first served as mayor, but was there during his service as interim mayor and when he returned to his position as city councilman until 2020. “He was a great person, and he was easy to talk to,” Cole said. “Whenever he was able, he would come into the city building to chat with us. He was definitely someone who was for the employees.”
Cole, who was Hensley’s neighbor as well, said she and her husband had always been good friends with Hensley, and he will be sorely missed.
Funeral services for Roger Hensley will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Catlettsburg United Methodist Church, 2712 Louisa St. in Catlettsburg. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Kilgore-Collier Funeral Home, 2702 Panola St., Catlettsburg, and at the church one hour before the funeral.
