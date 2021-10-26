A Catlettsburg Elementary student is working to do good for the students that follow her.
Jenna Cumpston is the student council president, a position Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day says Cumpston takes very seriously.
Day noted the 10-year-old’s bravery as she addressed the city council Monday night. Cumpston wasn’t asking the city for funds, she simply wanted the members to be aware of her fundraiser. She is hoping to raise enough money to purchase a new playground for her school.
“(Jenna) had us all in tears,” said Day. “She’s very passionate and she’s very passionate about being president of student council. I think that kid’s going to go far.”
The city voted to donate $30,000 and Mary Spears, a regional franchise manager of Arby’s, has pledged another “$10,000 minimum with hopes to do more and help with labor,” said Day.
Day, council members and Spears went to the school council meeting Tuesday to officially award the money, which was a surprise to everyone except Jenna and her principal.
Cumpston will only be a student at Catlettsburg Elementary for a few more months, as she heads off to middle school next year. That limited amount of time is not stopping her from making an impact for those she shares the halls with and those who come behind her.
“I am seeking for donations to help my school get a new playground,” the GoFundMe page states. “Catlettsburg Elementary is the oldest elementary school in Boyd County and is way overdue for a new playground. This will be my last year at Catlettsburg, for I will be going to the middle school next year but I would love for everyone including myself be involved in helping our community in providing the best playground for the Catlettsburg children. I have a little sister that attends Catlettsburg as well as a lot of other friends that would make great use out of a new playground. I am asking for your donation to help our school out. All donations will completely go to the cause. Please make the dreams come true for the kids in our community. I greatly appreciate your time and thanks again for all your help!”
The GoFundMe page had $905 of $35,000 donated as of press time Tuesday. The GoFundMe was created Oct. 18 and is entitled “A New Playground for Catlettsburg” and can be found at gofundme.com/f/a-new-playground-for-catlettsburg
Day said the Cumpston family began with $35,000 as a base goal, but have no actual limit, especially as they began to research the cost of a new playground. The new equipment and the labor to install it will likely cost much more.