NORTH POLE The wrapping paper is in the garbage and the toys are in the little kiddies’ hands — Old St. Nick has successfully completed another spin around the globe.
After putting up the reindeer in the stalls and sleeping off all the cookies and milk, the Big Man himself — Santa Claus — took the time to speak with The Daily Independent about delivering toys to all the good little boys and girls in the Tri-State area and beyond.
The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and space:
Reporter Henry Culvyhouse: So tell me Mr. Claus ...
Santa Claus: Oh please, call me Santa. None of that Mr. business.
HC: Alrighty, Santa. It’s not every day a newspaper reporter gets to talk to you. For the little boys and girls at home here in northeastern Kentucky, how special is it for them to see an interview in the newspaper with you?
SC: Well Henry, I’ve done a few spots for Finnish television, because after all, they’re my neighbors and where I find my reindeer. But as far as American press is concerned, I haven’t done an interview in a very, very, long time. Not since Grover Cleveland was the President of the United States. The children of the Tri-State area are in for a real treat.
HC: Great. I’m glad you could take the time out to do this for us. I know it’s really important for my step-daughter and all the boys and girls around here. So tell me, how was the trip this year?
SC: Oh, ho, it was a whirlwind as usual. I like to change it up every year — my head elf told me years ago that one keeps his memory sharp by changing his routes periodically. It was, oh, I don’t know, maybe back in the 1940s when he told me that — you’ll have to forgive me, the years run together. I’d been getting the girls’ toys mixed up with the boys’ toys, so he taught me that trick. Anyways, last year I started off in Norway and worked my way through Europe, did a couple stops in the Middle East, swung through Africa, hit my route in Asia and then swung south across the Pacific islands to South America and wrapped it up heading north to Canada and Alaska.
This year, I started in Alaska and crossed the Bering Strait to Russia and essentially did the route in reverse.
HC: That’s funny, because I was tracking you on the NORAD this year and noticed you were in America a bit earlier than that.
SC: Ho, ho, ho. Well, I have my ways of fooling with the radar to keep folks on their toes. Back in 1963, the Soviets about shot my sleigh down over the Caucuses. I had to take precautions after that.
HC: How’s that?
SC: Christmas Magic, of course.
HC: Of course, Santa. So tell me, I know my house doesn’t have a chimney and I know a lot of people around here don’t either. How do you do it?
SC: Now, I don’t agree with the movie at all, but one thing “The Santa Clause” got right is how I get into houses without the chimney.
HC: Whoa, Santa Claus doesn’t like “The Santa Clause?” Why’s that?
SC: I think Richard Karn would’ve done a better job than Tim Allen.
HC: Ha ha ha, you’re a “Home Improvement” fan I take it?
SC: You got it, sonny.
HC: What is your favorite portrayal of you in Hollywood?
SC: You have to keep in mind, I was around when motion pictures were silent, so I’m a sucker for the classics. “Miracle on 34th Street” is by far the best one. Edmund Gwenn did a marvelous job. The ending still brings me to tears. I’m a bit of a softie, as Mrs. Claus can attest to.
HC: That’s one of my favorite classics, too. So, I know the biggest elephant in the room this year was COVID-19. How’d you handle going from house to house this year without catching it?
SC: Well, Mrs. Claus is such a worry wart ...
(Mrs. Claus in the background: I heard that!)
SC: Honey, I’m on the phone with the paper. She dotes on me and wants to keep me safe, so she packed plenty of hand sanitizer for me. I also wore a mask, too, but since everyone was in bed, I didn’t have to worry too much about standing 6 feet apart. We did run a long sleigh this year to so the reindeer could be properly spaced, just in case they could catch it.
I want to take the time to also thank all the families who set out hand sanitizer next to the milk and cookies this year. Mrs. Claus doesn’t know it yet, but I ran out of my stash somewhere between Chattanooga and Atlanta.
HC: What about the elves? I know you have quite a few working for you up there? Did any of them come down with it after running into a lost seal hunter or anything?
SC: Oh, heavens no. I had my top elf scientist — he focuses primarily in fairy dust development — check into it and he determined that elves are actually immune to the virus.
I do want to say this — bear with me, I might cry here — I can’t tell you how many letters I got this year from the children asking me to find a cure for the virus. I had so many boys and girls from all languages and countries asking me to leave the toys at the North Pole and get a cure out there. It was truly touching. Children have such big hearts you know — they’re not like the grown-ups, who can fall into worrying about themselves too much. If the children of the world can keep a bit of that selflessness when they grow up, we’re going to be in a good place in the next 20 years.
Of course, I can’t cure the virus — I’m in the toy business. But I know there’s plenty of hard-working folks in the South — my south, not yours — who are working around the clock to get this whipped. They certainly didn’t get a lump of coal this year.
HC: That’s beautiful, Santa. So tell me, how were the boys and girls of the Tri-State this year? Were they mostly on the nice list?
SC: Oh, Henry, most of the children make the nice list and the boys and girls of your area are no exception. In fact, I’d say they’re a bit better than other parts of the country — why I can count on my hand how many made the naughty list this year in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
The Tri-State region down there is one of my favorite stops on my route because the kids are so nice and they’re not very greedy when they write letters to me. In fact, many times, I like to spoil them a little because they’re a little too humble with what they ask for. They’re such sweet kids down there.
HC: What do the little boys and girls ask for around here?
SC: It changes from year to year, but a mainstay for the boys in your area every year is a BB gun. There’s always a good many who want one, especially a Red Rider. Mrs. Claus always gets on me about delivering those — she says they’re too dangerous and kids could shoot their eyes out. But if a child shows responsibility through the years and they’re the right age, I’ll slip one in my sack with a bottle of BBs.
Little girls love a good BB gun, too. However, I tend to get asked for dolls of some shape or form — those LOL dolls are all the rage this year. And I can see why — it’s a present inside a present. The little girl unwraps the box and then they can unwrap the packaging and be surprised as they open each component of the doll. It’s wonderful.
HC: You’re getting in a lot of mass-produced toys to deliver it sounds like. Are the elves making toys up there or does that work?
SC: I’m glad you asked. Like anywhere anymore, we’ve had to shift in our focus. Back in the good ole days, we did everything here by hand — in fact, we still have a manufacturing wing for the wooden toys like stick horses and the like. But the bulk of our work is in distribution nowadays, especially after video games got big in the ’80s.
Some of our elves act as procurement agents, searching for the toys down South and lining up bulk purchases — in fact, that’s what Bob Newhart was up to before he got into stand-up comedy. Others are in sorting, others are in packing and wrapping and such. All the elves do good work up here and we pay a good price to keep them on — 15 peppermints an hour. It’s one peppermint more than the shoe shop and two more than the cookie tree.
HC: I’m glad you got up procurement, because I was wondering something — obviously the elves are in the toy business, not the coal-mining business. I know you don’t like talking about the naughty list ...
SC: I don’t at all, but go on.
HC: I know it’s hard to leave a lump of coal in a child’s stocking.
SC: It’s the hardest thing you do in the business.
HC: But where do you get your coal? Is it Appalachian coal?
SC: Funny you should ask that — a long, long, long time ago, I used to get the coal in the North of England and in Wales. But ever since they started mining coal in Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio, I’ve been getting it from there. It’s the best quality stuff I can find and the men and women mining for it work so hard. I know times are tough down there, so I try to support where I can. My head elf keeps telling me to switch to coal out west, but I tell him no every year. It’s about the people, not the bottom line.
HC: We certainly appreciate the support, Santa. Speaking of our area, right now archery and muzzleloader season are in for deer. How do you keep your reindeer from becoming a hungry hunter’s tag when you’re delivering around here?
SC: It’s very easy, Henry. Have you ever seen a deer fly?
HC: No.
SC: So you’re not going to be hunting them in the air, are you?
HC: I reckon not.
SC: It’s the early morning duck hunters you have to watch for. But most of them aren’t going out on Christmas morning. Even so, I stick to the clouds and I haven’t lost a reindeer once to them.
HC: Before I let you go, I want to ask you one final question: what is the true meaning of Christmas?
SC: Well, Henry, there’s a simple answer and there’s a complicated answer.
First and foremost, Jesus is the reason for the season. I’m not going to get too religious here — I’m sure your readers have their views, and I have mine. I’m not a pastor, so I’m going to leave it at that.
But a broader way of looking at Christmas is it’s a holiday that celebrates joy.
There’s no joy like watching a child unwrap a present and getting surprised. There’s no joy like getting together with family and having a nice Christmas turkey or ham. There’s no joy like sitting around, watching a Christmas movie with your loved one. Do you notice a pattern here? It’s about getting inside yourself and enjoying the company of others.
Sadly, because of the virus, not everyone got to have that this year, for one reason or another. I think the lack of family visits and having to resort to the phone and this Zoom thing I keep hearing about will get people back to the basics when this virus is all sorted out. The presents are nice, but let’s be frank, toys and presents come and go. Relationships last forever.
