ASHLAND Matt Anderson grew up on Monroe Street in the shadow of Putnam Stadium.
“I could see the stadium from my bedroom window,” he said.
No wonder this Ashland Tomcat superfan can hardly contain his excitement about Saturday’s Class 3A state championship football game between his Tomcats and Elizabethtown at Kroger Field in Lexington.
The last time the Tomcats played for a title, he and his grandfather made the trek to the Louisville Fairgrounds where Ashland waxed Lincoln County 35-13 to put the finishing touches on a 14-1 state championship season.
Anderson was 10 years old, with a life in front of him. He sat on the front row at the 50-yard line with his grandfather, Eldon Thompson, who died in October.
“I remember thinking it was so awesome that so many people from Ashland made the trip down there,” he said. “I was looking around seeing my friends behind me. We won and I wasn’t really surprised. We’d won most of the other ones. It was cold and I was happy to be there. I remember the togetherness that moments like that bring to communities.”
Anderson remembers Chris Hutt, Charlie Johnson, Juan Thomas and David Brown, the central figures on the 1990 championship team. The Tomcats hadn’t played in a championship game since 1975, so that snapped a long 15-year drought. But it’s been twice that long this time around.
These moments don’t happen often, and that’s why Anderson is so excited — but not for himself. While admittedly, he wears maroon and white on his sleeves, the excitement isn’t just for him. He’s more happy for his son Carter, an 11-year-old who has those Tomcat dreams now.
“It’s just important to me,” Carter said matter-of-factly about the Tomcats winning on Saturday.
His father said Carter, who has played football since he was 4 and participated in tackle football the last three years, gets nervous when the games get tight. That’s how much it means to him, his dad said.
“He’s super-excited but he’s kind of a worrier,” Matt said. “He was very nervous during that (second) Russell game (a 10-7 Ashland win). I thought he was going to be sick toward the end. I had to talk him off the ledge. He understands the importance of it.”
Like father, like son
Matt Anderson’s father, Jim, who is 63, took his sons to Tomcat games on a regular basis. His dad followed Ashland as a 10-year-old in the 1967 season when the Tomcats won their first state title, interestingly enough, against Elizabethtown. But Matt said it was his grandfather who he went with to the championship game in 1990.
“Tomcat football was engrained in me,” he said. “I remember the Clay County brawl and remember being on the field after the semifinal game against Bell County. Looking back at those games, it’s like they were giants. A couple of those guys were grown men for sure.”
Carter has his favorite Tomcats and both are defensive backs — Hunter Gillum and Jack Alley. Carter is a quarterback and defensive back for the fifth-grade Tomcats, so it makes sense that he would gravitate toward those players. He said he likes Gillum because “he always plays so hard. He’s my favorite player.”
Carter said he didn’t relax last Friday until Alley pulled down the interception at midfield with less than a minute to play in the 10-3 victory over Belfry that propelled them to the championship game.
“That’s when I knew we were winning,” he said.
Matt said Carter likes Alley because he’s seen him “more in a normal setting, which is a big deal.” Jack’s girlfriend is the sister of Carter’s best friend.
“He loves Jack and loves Hunter,” Matt said. “On the radio after the game, the first thing Jack did was thank his Lord and Savior. When Cole (Villers) does that (in basketball), I make a point to mention it to my son. If they live their lives that way, good things are going to happen for them.”
The community has rallied around the 2020 Tomcats just like they did in 1990, Anderson said. “It’s a point of focus that everybody can rally around. Not only Friday night but with the (undefeated) basketball season we had leading to this. I’m so glad I get to experience it as a dad like my dad got to experience it with me.”
If Ashland completes its undefeated football season, it will be only the second time in Kentucky history that a school had an unbeaten basketball season and followed that with an unbeaten football season the next fall. The only other team to do it? That was Ashland, too, when the basketball team went 37-0 in the 1928 national championship season and then finished 10-0-1 in the 1928 football season that followed.
When the Belfry game was over, Matt made sure he had a photograph taken with him, Carter and his 6-year-old daughter Emarie in front of the Tomcats’ scoreboard. Matt’s wife, Jamie, is a third-grade teacher at Poage Elementary.
Even during the pandemic, Matt and Carter were there for every home game.
“I have lived my life as normally as possible,” Matt said. “If lights are on at the stadium, I’ll be there.”
He will be going Saturday to Lexington with Carter in tow along with his parents, Jim and Cathy Anderson. His daughter and wife will stay home so Emarie can participate in The Nutcracker.
“We’re in the state finals,” he said. “If I had to start walking today to be there by 11 o’clock Saturday, I would.
“I don’t want to be 70 years old when this happens again. I texted (longtime Tomcat radio broadcaster) Dicky (Martin) and told him I was so happy he gets to do this again.”
Anderson isn’t wishing his life away, but he looks forward to the day when Carter becomes a Tomcat either in football or baseball, which Carter said was his favorite sport.
One thing for sure, Matt Anderson has cloned a superfan Tomcat in his son. When asked if Ashland was going to defeat Elizabethtown on Saturday, Carter never hesitated. “Oh, definitely,” he said. “We’re going to win 17-10.”
His father is calling it 21-7, Tomcats (of course).
But, as long as it’s more points for the Tomcats than Elizabethtown, they really won’t care. No matter what happens, a day of memories awaits the Anderson family.