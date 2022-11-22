ASHLAND The annual Christmas Parade is to Ashland what Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is to New York City — it’s not a spectacle to be missed.
Rich in tradition and appeal, 2022’s Christmastime showcase didn’t disappoint, bringing about a Christmas cheer that’s anticipated all year.
Families packed in alongside Central Avenue and Winchester Avenue Tuesday evening to take in a variety of floats, essential Christmas characters (like life-sized gingerbread men) and of course candy provided by various local business and organizations.
The parade kicked off with a troop of police cars and their lights, followed by local JROTC groups — hailing from Greenup County, Elliott County, Boyd County and Ashland Blazer high schools — who began with the pledge of allegiance and national anthem.
Following in tow was the 2022 grand marshal.
Mark Maynard — former sports editor, managing editor and editor over a long career at The Daily Independent — served as the parade’s Grand Marshal. The longtime member of Unity Baptist Church is currently the managing editor of Kentucky Today.
Now residing in northern Kentucky with his wife, Beth, to be close to grandchildren, Maynard was thrilled to accept a recent offer.
“I was stunned when Marion (Russell) called to tell me. I was in a Kroger Superstore in Florence and a number came up from Ashland — no name — but I answered because it was from Ashland,” Maynard said. “I love my hometown and know so many good people from here. He told me he wanted to ask me something and then told me.
“I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I thought maybe it was a radio spoof or something. He assured me it was real. Talk about making your day! It’s such an honor and there are so many more deserving than me. It’s one of those things you never thought would happen.”
Maynard is a recent inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
“When your hometown honors you, it’s special,” he said.
Following Maynard was a whole host of different guests, including local pageant title holders, marching bands, cheerleaders, “Frozen” characters, fire trucks, banks, churches and restaurants.
Spectators could be seen glancing down at the show from the upper levels of downtown buildings while kids grappled with one another to get the most candy in their bags beneath the hanging lights, garland and bells stretched across the main drag.
Ashland takes Christmastime seriously and, for many — especially on evenings like Tuesday — it sure feels like home.