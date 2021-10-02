ASHLAND Holly Elizabeth Forbes is no overnight sensation, despite her electrifying performance of “Rocket Man” this week on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The 31-year-old Argillite native said she tried out for the show several times before her virtual audition this year, which she said was more relaxed than in-person auditions; she received a call back informing her she was chosen to go to California for televised blind auditions.
“This was like the fifth time,” she said. “I auditioned for the first season when I was 19 or 20. I didn’t for a couple of years, but I did it this time because of the pandemic.
“I was pregnant and home a lot, playing piano and singing and livestreaming,” she continued. “I got into a group called Quarantine Karaoke with thousands and thousands of people. They all hyped me up and I felt like I really improved while we were in lockdown and I felt I was finally ready to do it again.”
In the beginning
Forbes lived in Ashland for a few years, attending Poage Elementary School during second and third grade before moving to Catlettsburg, where she lives now.
As a child, her sister, Erika, and her father sang gospel music in the area, and Holly joined in when she was 8 until she was 12. They performed as The Forbes Family.
Erika said singing with Holly was fun.
“We always would buy karaoke CDs and sing them together in our bedroom over and over,” she said. “We knew she had a really special talent from a very young age. She would spend hours listening to songs from artists she admired, learning how to use her voice like they did. It was really amazing to see her teach herself to sing like that.”
Health problems plagued her at times — she had seizures and took medication that caused her to lose her hair — but she outgrew the seizures and kept working on her musical career undeterred.
After high school, she attended Morehead State University for two years, where she studied music education and vocal performance.
“I loved it there,” she said. “My teacher, Dr. Roosevelt Escalante, has been a huge inspiration to me.”
Escalante is a voice instructor at MSU who composes gospel music and has a long history of vocal performance and education, as well as ministry. He also has a history of having former students appear on “The Voice.”
“This is the fourth consecutive year I’ve had students on show,” Escalante said. Wallingford native MaKenzie Thomas appeared on seasons 14 and 15; Zack Day of Stearns was on season 18.
Escalante said right away, he knew Forbes had talent.
“She came to Morehead and auditioned as a music major. She was unpolished at that time, but I could tell from her audition that she had something special,” Escalante said, recalling she sang in his Black Gospel Ensemble and jazz ensemble. “From the beginning, I knew she was a star.”
He said when she was a freshman, a video of the gospel ensemble featuring Forbes singing “Peace Like a River” was posted to YouTube. “People from all over the world contacted me about it,” he said.
Thumbs up
Escalante said he was pleasantly surprised by Forbes’ performance on “The Voice.”
“I was pleased to see she’s continued to grow,” he said. “I was so proud, I was tearing up. She just keeps getting better and better. Holly is an example of how people might count you out, but you just have to keep fighting and getting better and better.”
He said her choice of song might have been surprising, but on target.
“(It) showed how sweet her voice is and it had a kind of ‘70s soul vibe,” he said.
Sweet doesn’t stop at her voice, either, he said
“She’s one of the few people, if you spoke to the people she was in school with, everybody loves her, and when you think about it, she’s kind of different and it’s amazing that somebody who is ‘different’ is the most popular person,” Escalante said, noting her MSU family is praying for her and rooting for her.
“We’re proud that she’s showing what Kentucky has to offer,” he said.
Forbes left Morehead, taking a full-time job and starting a family. But she continued to perform with the indie band Qiet and in the acoustic duet Holly and the Guy with her fiance, Seth Carey. She also continued to grow as an artist.
“It’s important to understand that different people peak at different times,” Escalante said. “Holly hasn’t hit her peak yet.”
California bound
Forbes’ trip to Los Angeles for her blind audition on the 21st season of the show wasn’t her first to the Golden State. She said she traveled to California in the Upward Bound program when she was in high school, visiting San Francisco, Yosemite National Park and Stanford University. Her latest trip was quite different, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a lot more work for everyone involved, just having to take precautions, but I would say I don’t think it made anything a negative experience,” Forbes said. Contestants were able to socialize via Zoom.
“We had game nights on Zoom and we all talked a lot on group messages,” she said. “I made so many friends. I feel like I knew pretty much everyone there.”
She’s obligated to “The Voice” to avoid discussion about many aspects of the show, but said she was in California during the summer.
“We had some downtime, but everything was really efficiently scheduled,” she said. “We had a lot to do and I feel like I learned a lot and improved with singing and stage presence.”
The show’s crew helped contestants with their look, but Forbes said it was simple help: no makeovers.
“They help you but you have your own style and you pick out your outfit,” she said of the floor-length black ensemble she wore for her performance. “They help you accessorize and complete the outfit.” Even makeup and manicures were up to the performers.
Taking the stage
While the country, not to mention the show’s four judges, were enthralled by Forbes’ performance of “Rocket Man,” the singer had little on her mind other than singing, not conscious of the effect her solo had on listeners.
“I was in the moment. I don’t really know what I was thinking,” she said of Monday’s episode. “It was just crazy for me. You blow it up in your mind so much. I wasn’t prepared for all of them to turn around. I was just pouring my heart and soul out after they turned. I was so happy.”
Her choice of judge became a cliffhanger; she revealed on Tuesday’s episode she would choose Kelly Clarkson as her coach.
“I thought my style was more like her,” she said. “I wached the first season of ‘American Idol.’ I was in seventh greade, and I was addicted to her from the first time I heard her.”
Forbes said she had hoped she could work with Clarkson. “But I love all of them. I would have been 100% happy to work with any of them,” she said.
Forbes’ sister, Erika, said friends and family watching the show on Monday at The Mill Bakery and Cafe were moved by her performance.
“We were sure (the judges) would love her, but I don’t think any of us expected that all of the judges would turn their chairs within the first 30 seconds,” she said. “We were all absolutely thrilled, crying, hugging each other, just so proud and happy that they all wanted to work with her.”
Following up
Of course, Forbes isn’t allowed to say how she ultimately fared on the show, or to comment in any way that hints at the outcome. Those who want to know will have to follow “The Voice,” which airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
She will admit keeping secrets has been difficult, especially with a daughter in school who is “obsessed with Ariana Grande,” one of the judges.
But the support she’s received from her employer, Autism Services Center in Huntington, might have made up for any discomfort.
“They’re really open to everything. They’ve been so supportive the whole time,” she said.
The support from the Tri-State has been pretty nice, too, she added.
“It’s an honor,” she said. “I love my hometown and I’m happy I have everyone’s support.”
(606) 326-2661 |