GREENUP Pregnant at 17, Brittany Fannin said she was terrified.
For help, she turned to the HANDS program offered by the Greenup County Health Department.
“They’re comforting,” Fannin said. “They don’t make you feel like there’s something wrong with your child if you don’t hit all the milestones. You don’t get as overwhelmed if somebody tells you it’s OK.”
But the HANDS program, which stands for Health Access Nurturing Development Services, provides more than comfort.
The voluntary program aims to help any new or expectant parent by answering questions parents have and connecting them with resources. Goals of the program include positive pregnancy outcomes, optimal child growth and development, safe and healthy homes and good decision-making skills. It’s up to the parent what to focus on during HANDS sessions.
“They made a big difference by helping educate me on things you’d never imagine,” she said, noting some of the program’s most important contributions to her family have been hitting milestones in child development and learning about safety and cosleeping.
Fannin, who is now 29 and raising her 18-month-old, Nova, has participated in the program with all five of her children, working with Kristy Swanagan, a home visitor with the program.
“Brittany has been in our program with all of her children,” Swanagan said. “I have watched Brittany grow into a great mom who makes her children her priority. She has over come a lot of difficult times in these years. I have been there through these times and watched her battle and come out a strong and loving mom. I am so proud of her.”
Greenup County Health Department HANDS supervisor Sherri Barney said information parents needs varies, depending on their experiences.
“We provide information on prenatal care, nutrition, safety, child development, milestones for the child, to help parents or caregivers on their journey to be a successful parent,” Barney said.
She said the 20-year-old program has three, full-time home visitors and 45 families are involved in the program, which is open to all but takes referrals from local agencies.
To be eligible for HANDS, participants must be pregnant or the child must be less than 90 days old, Barney said, but the parent is the leader in the program.
“We want parents to be the expert of their child,” Barney said. “We don’t tell them how to be a parent, we don’t tell them what to do. We let parents know what our curriculum is and they choose what they want to learn more about.”
Barney said home visitors develop close relationships with the families they’re assigned to, becoming much like a family member.
“It’s just nice to get that rapport with that person,” she said. “The longer you visit, the more secure you feel about talking to that person. It’s just a really good approach and allows a lot of connections between the worker and the family.”
Swanagan’s relationship with Fannin is a good example of bonding. She has been with Fannin throughout her five births.
“Her youngest, Nova, is in our program. She is 18 months old and is doing well,” Swanagan said. “I enjoy watching Brittany and Nova’s father interact with her. They both are great parents.”