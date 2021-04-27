MOREHEAD While it might not be illegal to have a cold, cold heart, it certainly is to pass a cold check.
A cheating heart might tell on you, but the bank will do the same when the check comes back bounced.
Henry Williams, 38, of Morehead, was booked Sunday at the Rowan County Detention Center on two counts of cold check, failure to wear a seat belt and driving 10 mph over the speed limit.
A cold check under Kentucky law is when working a float that fails — meaning, passing a check with an account that has insufficient funds.
