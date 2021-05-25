CATLETTSBURG A handful of folks were indicted last week by a Boyd County grand jury, according to court records.
The charges came out a few sections of the criminal code — DUI, car theft, drugs and escape. In all, the grand jury issued indictments in seven cases against six people.
An indictment is a formal accusation of charges made by a grand jury, a group of citizens called to establish probable cause of a crime, typically a felony.
Anyone named in an indictment should presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Debbie S. Jones, 46, of Raceland, and Lisa Bishop, 39, of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole charge of automobile theft in excess of $500. Bond was set for $10,000.
• Latallsha Hale, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth. In a separate case, Hale was indicted on a single count of second-degree escape. Bond was for $5,000 in the drug case and $10,000 in the escape case.
• Lewis D. Ford, 49, of Chesapeake, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin trafficking.
• Joseph D. Boggs, 40, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of fourth or greater offense DUI, one count of operating on a suspended or revoked license and two traffic violations.
• G'aion Dewberry, 49, of Cincinnati, was indicted on a sole count of being a first-degree persistent felony offender. The charge was tacked onto an first-degree promotion of contraband case dating back to 2019.
