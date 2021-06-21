ASHLAND The sixth annual Firkin Fest hosted by Ashland In Motion drew hundreds of people to Winchester Avenue in Ashland to get their hands on craft beers, delicious food, and to enjoy live entertainment on Saturday.
Nathanael Grooms came alone and said the taste of beer brought him downtown Saturday afternoon.
“Last year everything was on pause,'' he said. “It's great to see the festival make a return.”
While sitting on a bench sipping beer, Christina, of Ironton, said she drove to Ashland to enjoy the live music and food.
“It’s just a great time to be with friends,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the festival return.” She said she bought some food from a food truck called Fat Boy Q, which was superior, she said. “It was good; they are awesome local people.”
Fat Boy Q, based in Ironton, was a wildly popular choice. At about 4 p.m., 18 people were standing in line in front of the food truck. Among those people in line was W.J Bacon and Lewis Bacon.
“The ribs are really good, wings are spectacular, and the cheesecakes are just totally different,” Lewis said. “It's worth it and it's unique to the area.”
Inside one of the two tents on Winchester Avenue stood Tiffany Flowers and her husband, who works for the City of Ashland. They spent several afternoon hours volunteering their time to serve beer.
“We just wanted to come down and volunteer at the beer fest,” she said, “Honestly I've never volunteered for anything, but I thought this is awesome. The crowd is great, everyone is just having a good time. I’m happy and I’m glad to be here.”
Mandy Kidwell, from Ashland, was among dozens of volunteers serving beer. She had a strong message on why she spent her cloudy, humid afternoon in downtown Ashland.
“I volunteered because what you don’t support goes away, '' Kidwell said. “This is a really fun thing we have in our town. I really wanted to help be a part of it.”
Multiple bands performed live music in Broadway Square, bringing cheers and applause from the crowd throughout the day.
Alan Brown, a member of the band Corduroy Brown, was among the many performers. Brown, who contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year, said he was deathly sick and was put on life support back in February 2021.
“It’s good to be a part of live music; it's good to see Ashland alive,” Brown said. “Live music is something that everybody takes for granted as soon as it's gone. We never realized how good we had it when we could go to a show every weekend.”
Kris Taylor, who was joined by her wife, and two best friends, was out enjoying the festival.
“We’re just hanging out, listening to some live music by Alan and his band,” Taylor said. “We've been drinking beer, and having fun, It's nice to get out since COVID.
“We are happy to see everything return, we've been here every year since it started,” Taylor added.
Patrick Leland McKnight, Cole Chaney, Massing and Shelby Lore were other bands comprising the lineup.
Later that afternoon, Danielle Smith, from Grayson, was joined by her fiance, Alex Rakes, from Kenova, as they spent some time playing jumbo chess in the street.
Like many others, they showed up with an appetite and picked up some grub.
“We had Suplex Tacos, and Fat Boy Q,” Smith said.
The Festival began at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and concluded at 6.