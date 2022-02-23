WESTWOOD Fairview Elementary School’s UNITE Club received a Club of the Year trophy on Tuesday from Operation UNITE, of which the club is a part.
Aimed at fourth- through 12th-graders overall, UNITE Clubs help youth develop healthy attitudes and behaviors by learning and practicing life skills, enhancing academic performance, connecting peers, adults, communities and learning through service. Youth are involved in developing and conducting activities designed to help make their schools and communities healthy and drug-free, as well as mentoring younger students.
Alyson Salyer, coalition and education coordinator for Operation UNITE, presented the award at the school.
Salyer said the award was given to Fairview based on its scrapbook detailing activities members performed throughout the school year, including:
• observing Red Ribbon Week, which is an alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually in October.
• providing appreciation bags to the school’s lunch staff and facility staff.
• celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day and writing papers about their own dreams.
• creating Kindness Rocks by painting designs and/or words on rocks to be given to residents of Woodland Oaks Health Care.
• creating Kindness Jars: club members make notes with compliments and uplifting notes for each another and nursing home residents.
• making a painting of the real world versus the fantasy world of “Coraline” by Neil Gaiman after reading the book.
AmeriCorps volunteer Natalie Church leads the UNITE Club at Fairview and said working with the club throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging.
"Normally, we’d do field trips, but COVID kept them home," Church said. "Some of our projects looked different because of that."
But she said many lessons focused on kindness because of the stress the pandemic created. “We showed them how to be kind and also how to be recipients of kindness.”
Church said there are 87 members of the club; she works with them in smaller groups in the classrooms.
The award was for Region 5, which includes clubs in Boyd, Carter, Floyd and Menifee counties; there are 12 UNITE Clubs in those counties and those clubs are divided by age groups. It’s the first time the Fairview club won the award.
The club received a trophy, plus $500 on top of the $500 the club gets for funding each year.
Church said her students didn’t know about the extra $500 until the trophy was presented, but she said she thinks she knows what they will want to use it for.
“They love art and several have already said they could do more art projects," she said. “I might try to have them do birdhouses to hang around the school and to take to the nursing home."
