ASHLAND City leaders are lamenting the death of Don Maxwell, who served as a commissioner from 2003 to 2006. Maxwell, 85, died Saturday.
Despite being a native of Buffalo, New York, Maxwell was a dyed-in-the-wool Ashland booster.
Larry Brown served on the board of Ashland City Commissioners with Maxwell.
"He was devoted to his community and to the businesses and the people who live here," Brown said. "He was wonderful to work with, a genuine and sincere individual who always put his community first. He was very team-oriented and a really devout Christian. It was a pleasure and an honor to work with him."
Although she did not serve with him, Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs agreed with Brown.
"He was a fine man and such a community-minded person. He will be missed," she said.
Commissioner Marty Gute said Maxwell was a family friend.
"I hated to get this news," he said. "He was a fine city commissioner and after he was off the commission, he didn't stop. He was still dedicated to the city and was one of the best employees we had at the bus depot. I really was sad to hear of his passing."
Maxwell attended the University of Buffalo and Marshall University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1955 to 1963 when he was honorably discharged.
He was transferred to Allied Chemical's Ashland location in 1978. In addition to being a commissioner, he served on the Ashland Board of Zoning Adjustment and Ashland, Boyd, and Greenup County Airport board.
Maxwell retired from AK Steel in 1992 after 30 years combined service with the former Semet Solvay division of Allied Chemical and Armco/AK Steel. Following his retirement, he was employed by the Railroad Historical Society; he also worked for the City of Ashland and the Greater Ashland Beacon. He was involved with numerous railroad-related organizations around the country and was a firm supporter of rail passenger service in the United States.
He was a past chairman of the board of the former Boyd-Greenup Chamber of Commerce where he served on their board for more than 10 years. A past member of the foundation for the Tri-State Community, current board member of the Ashland-Ironton Habitat for Humanity, past director of the Boyd, Carter and Lawrence County chapter of the American Red Cross and past executive director of the Kentucky Highlands Museum.
He was of the Episcopal faith and was treasurer of Calvary Episcopal Church and a member of their vestry.
An avid train lover, Maxwell was crucial to the addition of trains to the Paramount Art Center's Festival of Trees. Christy Reaves worked with him on the project.
"Don was a man of vision and of his word," Reaves said. "Because of him, the project to bring trains to the Paramount Festival of Trees was possible. It was his knowledge of trains and the resources in the community that forged the project into reality."
Maxwell was a member of the Collis P. Huntington chapter of the National Railway Historical Society where he also was their past president, executive and trip director, treasurer and editor of their newsletter over the course of his 33-plus years of membership. Maxwell was a board member of the National Railroad Historical Society based in Philadelphia. He also served as the past president or officer of the West Virginia chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers, board member of West Virginia Operation Lifesaver Rail Safety program.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Episcopal Church with the Rev. Bryant Kibbler officiating. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 93. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel.
