HOGTOWN RIDGE A new eastern Kentucky luthier had the dilemma of hurriedly finishing two of his custom-made fiddles in time for a major traditional music gathering, and still be patient enough to bend maple binding without breaking it.
John Ryster, a fiddle maker, and Racheal Fannin-Ryster, a teacher in Morgan County, decided to move back to her family farm in Rowan County from Georgetown to raise their daughter, Rose, 3, and the fiddle-making business came along as well.
Ryster said living in Appalachia is a good place to raise a child and build traditional fiddles.
“We were both raised in Appalachia and we didn’t want to raise a child outside of Appalachia,” he said from his newly established shop along Hogtown Ridge in Rowan County. “We wanted to be closer to her family and closer to my family.“
Originally from Jackson, Ohio, Ryster came to Morehead to attend the university and graduated with his wife in 2013, he with a construction technology degree and she with a teaching degree. They moved to Georgetown, where she found work, and he could travel to job sites along the interstate network.
But it was a love of traditional music and the hand-me-down process that brought Ryster, originally a banjo player, to learn about making fiddles.
“My grandma gave me a fiddle that was made for her by her great uncle in West Virginia, and it has the number 9 on it,” he said. “I thought if he could it, I could do it.”
Ryster was invited by Tommy Case, a well-known violin maker in Georgetown, and who Ryster met through jam sessions, to apply for a folk art grant through the Kentucky Arts Council for a year-long apprenticeship. That led to building a shop in Georgetown, then moving it to Rowan County.
It also led to some experimentation and exploration with fiddle No. 13, a five-string instrument, that highlights the difference between violins and fiddles.
Two major differences are the way the bridge is shaped and how low the strings are to the fretboard. That setup allows for fast action, but less vibrato.
An even bigger difference is that most violins are made of maple backs with spruce tops and that’s the been the standard since the late 1600s. Ryster, noting there’s no spruce in eastern Kentucky, decided he’d try to build a fiddle the way it was done in Appalachia for the last hundred years: with the wood that’s available, such as walnut and poplar.
Jesse Wells, a member of Tyler Childers’ band and an instructor at Morehead State’s Center for Traditional Music, played No. 13 before the finish was put on, called — “in the white” — and decided he wanted it. He’s dubbed it “Lucky 13” and will take it on the road with Childers in June.
Wells said he wants the warm sound brought out by the poplar top, a wood his father told him was similar in tone to spruce.
“I also have a personal preference to poplar because of where I grew up,” said Wells. “Mom and Dad called where I grew up Poplar Hollow, surrounded by poplar trees, so I have a personal affinity to that tonal sound.”
Wells said it’s Ryster’s attention to detail and a “perfect storm” of engineering and traditional music background that make him attractive as a builder and repairer. He even brought Ryster a dulcimer made by Tyler Childers’ uncle for repair so Childers can play it, rather than leave it hanging on a wall.
Ryster said he will have spent 400 hours on the two fiddles he’ll take to the Mount Airy Blue Grass & Old-Time Fiddlers Convention, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, a crown jewel of traditional music gatherings the first weekend of June. That kind of networking leads to more commissions to add to his year-long wait list.
In addition to “Lucky 13” for Wells, the other one is for Dakota Karper, a recording artist and teacher from the West Virginia panhandle.
Ryster is optimistic about moving back to an Appalachian area where he and his family feel more familiar. His wife found teaching work in Morgan County and their daughter has the important duty of vetting strangers for their “stone-throwing-into-water-puddle” prowess. The muddier the splash, the more welcomed the visitor.
“She still misses her old house (in Georgetown), but she loves it out here,” said Ryster. “She’s close to her grandma and we walk out to the farm every night and play with bugs.
“You just can’t get that in a city.”
John Ryster can be contacted through his website: https://www.jrysterviolins.com.