BELLEFONTE It was a devastating blow to the employees and the community when Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closed its doors for good in 2020.
The closure left an incalculable void in the community, and left the employees, many of whom had dedicated their entire careers to the hospital, jobless and with a questionable employment future.
Many other local hospitals, including SOMC and KDMC, were able to hire former Bellefonte employees. Though OLBH is no longer in business, those who dedicated their lives there to helping others are not themselves forgotten.
“Everyone loved Bellefonte Hospital,” Alanea DeBoard said during an appreciation event on Saturday. For 20 years, DeBoard was part of the organization within the hospital, the Our Lady of Bellefonte Foundation, that raised money for hospital, including endowments; that entity was able to continue to serve the community and OLBH employees once the doors closed for good.
“We consistently raised money to benefit the community, and we wanted that money to stay in our community rather than being sent somewhere else,” DeBoard said.
“We were able to get our own 501c3, and now we are the Continuing Legacy Foundation,” DeBoard said. Anyone interested in finding out more, or following their events, can visit their Facebook page, go to their website, continuinglegacy.org, or call (606) 393-1018, she said. They are also located on the first floor of The Bellefonte Center in Suite 101.
“When we became our own 501c3, we still had some endowments,” DeBoard said. “And one of those endowments was the employee benevolence endowment. At one point the employees of the hospital raised 1 million dollars to help each other.”
The decision was made to use that endowment for events such as the Saturday Employee Appreciation event, DeBoard said. “We had said all along that we were going to have a reunion, though probably not every year. We will definitely have more than one, though, as long as there are funds.”
Saturday’s reunion was an event during which past employees and their families or guests could get together and have a good time, DeBoard explained.
“There are still a lot of people who don’t use Facebook or other social media,” she said. “So, they can’t rely on that to keep in touch and know what people are doing.” The event was a huge success, with more than 500 guests pre-registered. DeBoard said she saw a lot of people who had worked at the hospital longer than she herself had.
“And it was really nice to get together and to see each other again.”
Past employees received a lunch voucher and were treated to an OLBH Memory Lane.
“I dug through boxes of old pictures,” DeBoard said. “And put together boards with all the old pictures and memorabilia they could see. We hired Dan Bartlett with Sterling Entertainment to come and play music bingo, and other fun activities.
“There was also a cake walk, trivia, and other things to enjoy,” she said. There were also door prizes, including gift cards from local businesses, DeBoard said.
The Legacy Foundation carries on the tradition of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital supporting the community. They have different endowments and funds in the organization that are as diverse as Children’s Christmas, Meals on Wheels, Senior Services and homeless needs. The Foundation accepts donations, which can be earmarked for a particular use. All donations are tax deductible.