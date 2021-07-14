WURTLAND The Ashland Alliance conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the Eastern Grace Event Venue.
The venue, the creation of Dwaine and Terran Evans (along with the smallest partners Madelyn and Connor Evans), is nestled in the hills off the Industrial Parkway. The large venue is reminiscent of a church, complete with cathedral ceilings, but was in fact built from the ground up by the Evans family. And part of the design was with accommodating both bride and groom in mind, as well as lending itself seamlessly to outdoor events of all types.
“We started building in May of 2019,” Terran Evans said. “We finished in May of 2020, but with COVID we were shut down for weddings until August.”
Even with that interruption, Dwaine Evans said they still managed to host 16 weddings last year. The venue had 40 scheduled for this year, and have booked more than 30 for next year. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Evans’ said, was through the Ashland Alliance, and they said they are glad to be working with that organization.
The idea for the venue began years before, Terran Evans said, when the couple was in the middle of planning their own wedding.
“He is a dreamer himself,” Terran said of her husband, who got excited about the idea and responded with an immediate, “We can do it. It did take about seven years, but we are here now. The actual structure took about a year to complete,” Dwaine Evans said. “But there were multiple years of planning and making sure to do everything correctly. We wanted to offer everything a bride might want or need.” This includes 300 chairs and 32 tables, and a bridal and groom’s suite to make the experience less stressful.
The completed venue has a maximum capacity of 250 people per wedding, Evans said.
“But we are doing an outdoor concert here on July 31, and we can accommodate a lot more than that,” Evans said.
With the help of Greenup County Tourism, the concert will showcase Cole Chaney, Wolfpen Branch, and Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends. There will also be a hot air balloon at the concert and multiple area food trucks. Terran Evans said that along with weddings and concerts, the venue can host baby showers, bridal showers, corporate events and, in November, they will host a ball.
“We are pretty much available for everything,” she said.
The Evanses say the best way to reach them and also get information about the venue is at easterngraceevents.com.
“We have our calendar of events on the website, so you can check to see if your date is available,” Dwaine Evans said. “And the packages and prices are all online.”
Eastern Grace Event Venue is at 1570 Grace Heights.