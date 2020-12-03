LLOYD When Greysbranch Elementary School was planning a filmed series of Christmas-themed book readings, its teachers had already seen shortcomings in Facebook, Google Classroom and other platforms, so the school recently launched a YouTube Channel to display the videos.
Once they got started, they discovered the online video-sharing platform would be ideal for other visual projects.
"The YouTube channel makes it easier to share videos to Facebook, to Google Classroom and to others," said Paula Pleasant, a teacher at Greysbranch.
It also is more accessible to home-schooled children in the district and to children whose families have chosen virtual-only instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers had tried Facebook and Google Classroom, but found the videos took a long time to load. YouTube was faster and easier. And kids know it inside and out.
There also was the matter of changing juvenile viewing patterns. “Kids say Facebook is for old people," principal Misty Tackett said.
Since the launch, teachers already are looking at using YouTube for recording video lessons. Since they already are teaching virtually, they can upload and keep their lessons, developing an online database from which they can pull materials to use over and over in the future, she said.
There are canned lessons available online, but kids react better when they see their own teacher on the screen, she said.
A link to the channel can be found on the school's Facebook page and also on the district Facebook page.