ASHLAND Ashland Police Department and area agencies gathered in Central Park on Tuesday evening to promote positivity, community and neighborhood camaraderie as part of the longstanding “National Night Out.”
Carrying a hot dog, a woman beamed about the nearby tent manned by police officers.
“Free hot dogs at the police tent,” she said, briefly pointing out Officer Dakota Gilkison, Public Service Officer Jason Webb and Deputy Bill Rudie, who were busy grilling and handing out cold beverages to those interested.
The annual event, held every first Tuesday in August across the Nation, has been around since 1984, and Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said APD has taken part since the beginning.
“We’ve been members since it started,” Kelley said, “We’ve maintained it and kept it going.”
National Night Out not only provides the community a moment of fun, its purpose drives an effort to raise crime prevention awareness and generate participation in neighborhood watch programs on the national level.
Emergency personnel from APD, Ashland Fire Department, Flatwoods Police Dept., Catlettsburg Police Department and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office (and even more community partners) sprawled across the area in front of the amphitheater, either serving up hot dogs, racing down inflatable slides, chatting with the public or showing off life-saving equipment to inquisitive young minds.
“It’s an opportunity to get out and interact, a chance to engage with the community,” Kelley said.
Kelley added that the positive exposure to the community can curb crime by allowing citizens to see law enforcement in a neutral light, allowing for comfortability — especially with children.
School Resource Officer, Troy Patrick, who was credited with “master-minding” the event by his fellow officers, said kids usually only have interactions with police officers during a call — which can often times be traumatic — but meeting children during a laidback and fun social setting can curb apprehension.
Patrick simply said, “It’s what I do,” in reference to preparing the event and showing law enforcement engagement in a safe environment.
“I’m glad they let me do it,” Patrick said of his department.
Patrick specifically thanked the Parks Department, which he said helped tremendously in preparing the event and White’s Meat Market, which donated hot dogs and buns for the community to enjoy for free.