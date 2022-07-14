On Thursday, Ray McCann sat in a green chair with his hands folded across his body. He dressed in a green button-up in a lighter shade of the hue and khaki slacks. As he sat he shared about his 100 years of life.
McCann turned 100 on June 27. His only daughter, Arland White, sat across from him as he began to tell of what he had spent the century doing. He was born the youngest of seven siblings. Originally, he was from Wayne County, West Virginia, before his family headed to live on a farm in Louisa.
From there he would find himself in Catlettsburg. McCann went to school in Ashland, and graduated in 1941. It was around this time that McCann would meet the woman who would become his wife. He said he first met Nancy Clay when he was 18. His first job was at G.C. Murphy as a stock boy.
McCann would enlist in the Navy in 1942. He would become a pharmacy mate and serve as a hospital corpsman, he said. During his service he would find himself at a variety of naval hospitals in the United States and abroad. During World War II, McCann was stationed in the South Pacific.
Near the end of the war, McCann had served long enough to be honorably discharged. McCann recalled boarding the U.S.S. America. The ship would take him from the South Pacific though the Panama Canal and to New York City.
Following his discharge in 1946, McCann moved to Detroit where his sister was living at the time. There he worked as a managerial trainee for two years knowing he would head back to school.
He returned to Ashland and enrolled in Ashland Junior College before transferring to Marshall College.
“I enrolled in the education department with a major in biological science,” said McCann.
The year was 1952 and McCann returned to his alma mater of Ashland to become a teacher. His first classroom teaching job was teaching English to seventh- and eighth-graders. McCann was eventually be promoted to Principal at Hatcher and move around this district in administrative roles.
During his time teaching Ashland students, McCann also worked part-time for the federal correction institution. He taught literacy and basic fundamentals to inmates.
McCann saw this become his full-time job and he would leave for Chillicothe, Ohio. McCann worked to help those in prison gain literacy and high school diplomas. He received a promotion in the institution and head to Tallahassee, Florida for some time.
However, McCann found his way back to Ashland and the school district and continue what totals decades of service in the education system. McCann’s final roles included Principal of Ashland Blazer High School and Assistant Superintendent. He would retire from AISD in 1987.
His wife Nancy taught school in Ashland as well, along with some time in the Fairview Independent School system. White, their daughter, followed in her parents’ footsteps to become a teacher as well.
White sat with pride in her eyes as her father shared his life.
“If you wrote everything down he’s done, you’d have a book,” said White.
McCann’s involvement in the Ashland community didn’t stop with his retirement, nor does it only include his work as an educator.
McCann was the tour director for Freedom Tours in Ashland and worked as a greeter with Steen funeral home for at least a dozen years each, he said. He has volunteered at the community kitchen. He is a member of Gideons International. He has been a member and officer in the Ashland-Boyd County Retired Teachers Association along with other community involvement.
He volunteered in various departments around King’s Daughters Medical Center for about 24 years. He is a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church. He is a longtime member of South Ashland United Methodist Church, which became Cornerstone when it merged with Centennial United Methodist, said White.
White said her father still leads the Thursday night worship at King’s Daughters and Sons with the church. He was a choir member up until recently, and still attends regularly.
McCann said his priorities are Christianity, following Christ and being active. White said her father’s faith and commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle has contributed to his long life.
McCann didn’t have much to say about the milestone of 100. He said it feels no different than it has as he has gained more years. He gets around a little slower, but that’s about it.