OLIVE HILL A Center 4 Change has started new projects in Olive Hill to create a better environment for community mental health and involvement.
Kieara Judd, senior vice president of A Center 4 Change outpatient services, said the renovation of apartment buildings on Railroad Street will bring a new restaurant in the downstairs area, hopefully within the next year.
“In another building that we are still in the process of finalizing, our plan is to open up a recovery restaurant, a restaurant geared toward getting people into internship programs as well as to learn some bit of trade,” said Judd, a certified social worker and program director of inpatient services.
Though the plans are in progress and renovation is under way, it will take time for residents to see the finished product.
“It’s a huge building so we haven’t really decided other than the restaurant we know for sure that we’re planning a launch there, however it’s going to take a good amount of time to get it up and running because, of course, the renovations have to happen with it,” said Judd, an Olive Hill native.
A Center 4 Change aims to help communities not only for those struggling with addiction but therapy for adults and children struggling with mental health as well. Judd believes opening new businesses helps open doors for locals looking for opportunity.
“I think it gives people more opportunities. As the town is growing, we’re seeing more businesses come in,” said Judd. “I think it would allow an opportunity for people not only within recovery but for people wanting opportunities to be part of something that is a nurturing and supportive environment.”
A Center 4 Change is open to call or walk in for anyone struggling with mental health or substance addiction at 109 West Tom T. Hall Blvd. or at (606) 286-0497