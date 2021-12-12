CATLETTSBURG The City of Catlettsburg went all out on Saturday for Christmas festivities. The Boyd County-Catlettsburg Senior Center hosted activities such as live Christmas music, silent auctions with proceeds going for further city and community enrichment, and refreshments.
Catlettsburg United Methodist Church provided winter hats and gloves. Catlettsburg Leadership Community Development Council, the City of Catlettsburg and Catlettsburg Main Street sponsored the event. England Hill Freewill Baptist Church also conducted a two-day (Dec. 10 and 11) event called “Night in Bethlehem: A Live Nativity.”
“This is our annual Catlettsburg Christmas,” organizer Gail Sammons said. “We’ve done it for years, except last year when we had the COVID restrictions. It’s free to everyone. We just want to welcome everyone to the city and show them what Catlettsburg has to offer.”
The event also included appearances and photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as free door prizes, Sammons said.
“We just wanted everyone to come down and enjoy the festivities,” she said.
The Senior Center even coincided with the live nativity and the Catlettsburg Fire Department’s Christmas festivities held at The Depot.
“It really is a Catlettsburg Christmas,” Sammons said of the intertwined events. “There are things going on from one end of the city to the other.”
Sammons said those attending the event could choose to not only bid on items donated for the silent auction, but also buy chances to win a Christmas basket or a Christmas tree decorated with gift cards valued at around $400.
During the festivities, Catlettsburg Mayor Faith Day recognized certain individuals for their contributions to the city.
“I was going to do this at the Mayor’s Reception back in September,” Day said. “But we had to cancel that due to COVID.”
Day also said that, originally, she had planned to honor Holly Forbes, who catapulted to celebrity once her amazing talent was showcased on “The Voice,” but there was an unfortunate conflict of scheduling.
“The first award I would like to present is a Key to the City,” Day said.
Keys to a city, Day said, have held importance since medieval times when city gates were locked against threats at nightfall. Presenting someone with a key to a city, she said, now represents the implicit trust the government of that city has in the individual so honored.
The Key to the City was awarded to Leo Zornes for “appreciation for his many hours of service to the City of Catlettsburg,” Mayor Day said. “And if anyone deserves a key to the city, it is Leo.”
Day also presented an award to Glorious Hensley for a lifetime of dedication and service to the city. Day said that Mrs. Hensley is the perfect example of a community servant, and a role model for future generations.
Day also presented an award to a member of the future generation, a student and student council president at Catlettsburg Elementary, Jenna Cumpston. Cumpston approached the Catlettsburg City Council, Day said, to make them aware of the need for a new playground at the elementary school. And at this time, including a sizable donation by the city, she has raised $95,000 toward that goal.
The City of Catlettsburg, Day said, wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.