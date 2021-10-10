ASHLAND In addition to employment, Karyn Sexton considers her job a calling.
She is a certified mastectomy fitter for Genesis Oxygen and Home Medical Equipment in New Boston. Genesis also has offices in Ashland, Grayson, Inez, Louisa, Georgetown and Maysville, as well as other stores in Ohio.
Every year, more than 230,000 women receive a breast cancer diagnosis. Some choose reconstructive surgery. For some, the choice is a prosthetic, which requires a certified mastectomy fitter, like Sexton, who has been trained to providing breast prostheses and post-mastectomy services.
To become one of the few certified mastectomy fitters in the area, Sexton studied and gained practical experience for a year. Continuing education is required to maintain certification. The human touch, though, also is important.
“I’ve seen some of my customers for 10 years and we’ve become friends,” Sexton said. “Customers call me just to see how I’m doing, so we build a relationship with each and every one of my customers. They are so thankful just to have us listen.”
Many aren’t familiar with mastectomy prosthetics, Sexton said, and she hopes she can get the word out. In 10 years, she said she’s helped 1,500 women.
“That might not seem like a lot, but a lot of these women come back year after year,” she said.
Part of her training is how to measure; with more practice, the more accurate the measurements become. Also factored in are patients’ height, weight and how they carry themselves.
Mastectomy bras have pockets in which the prosthetic is placed.
“We have leisure, silicon and swim, and bras are post-surgical, soft cup, molded cup — anything you can buy someplace else,” she explained.
Customers might choose the leisure, or foam, prosthetic if their sugeries had complications or simply don’t want silicone at that time. They usually are replaced every six months. Silicone prosthetics are replaced every couple of years and the bra, every year.
Sexton said some clients panic, worrying their prosthetic won’t last until their insurance company allows them a replacement, but Sexton said that shouldn’t be a worry. Once they make it to reorder time, they will have their old prosthetic as a backup. Besides, used properly, Sexton said they will last.
“They will hold up unless they let someone play football with it or cut it up with a butcher knife,” she said. “Silicone is like a glue and it’s fired at 600 degrees, so usually nothing is going to happen to it unless your’re going to do something to it.”
Sexton, 71, knows something about what her clients are going through, as she had a precancerous lump removed. She began wearing a mastectomy bra because it “feels wonderful after surgery,” she said. “The pocket held the ice pack. I know all that now and I can communicate with them about it. ... Of course, it’s good for business, but having that pocket, you might not realize the benefit of it.”
Sexton and her husband, Dale, 78, who also works full time, have three daughters, six grandchildren and one on the way. But she said she’s not ready to retire because, she said, her job is so important.
“I always wanted to be a nurse and this kind of gets me there,” she said. “The emotional benefit of it brings joy, and I’m all about joy. I want my customers to find joy.”
She said she’s currently training another fitter, and one of the qualities she looks for in a trainee is compassion.
“You can’t go in a cry with every patient you see, but you’ve got to be able to hold their hand and say, ‘It’s going to be OK,’” she said, noting she has a partner on the job. “I do not do this by myself. Jesus is with me every step of the way and He has blessed me time and time again with my customers.”
(606) 326-2661 |
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds for research. For more information and resources, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.