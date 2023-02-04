IRONTON For some, Valentine’s Day is a nightmare, and Charles Cody Wilds is embracing that idea.
His Valentine’s Day event, My Bloody Valentine, set for Feb. 11 at the Ro-Na Theater
“It’s a themed Valentine’s Day event live concert similar to nostalgic style emo prom event we did back last summer with themed decor and themed drink menu,” Wilds said.
The decor will reflect the spirit of the 19081 horror movie “My Bloody Valentine,” which has become a cult classic.
“We’re mixing influences from Valentine’s Day, the movie and having a concert, and dinner will be available as well to purchase from our local restaurant in Ironton, Wise Guys,” Wilds said.
Music will span the genres, will hard rock, metal, pop punk and rap performed by local artists, including:
• Revision, Revised (rock/metal led by Wilds
• Kings Hollow (hard rock)
• Parked (pop punk)
SYK (rap /rock)
• Timeless Memory (metal)
• Enigma Paranoid (rap)
• Ariendel (metal)
• Deity Of Misery (rap)
Wilds, lead singer for Revision, Revised, said he has organized this and other events, including the music festival Grovefest, in an effort to create events.
“We just a group of friends that are trying to just create events to give people more stuff to choose from in the area just to come out and enjoy themselves while also showcasing the local talent around while we learn and figure out how to better improve our event company to bigger and better events,” he said.
With such a deadly theme, some might consider My Bloody Valentine an anti-Valentine’s Day event, but Wilds said that’s not necessarily true.
“It’s not a romantic kind of event, just themed that way as we drew inspiration from the horror movie that took place during Valentine’s Days,” he explained. “But for those couples that like horror movies or music, then absolutely. We just want to create a fun environment for people that don’t necessarily listen to the genres heavily featured in our area at this time.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress for a dance, but it’s not required.
Wilds said based on previous experience with such local events, he hopes to have300 or more attendees.