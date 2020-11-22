Greenup County and Boyd County’s health departments announced 32 and 31 new COVID-19 cases, respectively, on Sunday.
A day after reporting 66 additional cases, Greenup County’s health department listed 32 new COVID-19 patients.
Seventeen males, ages 13, 25, 30, 30, 45, 47, 47, 50, 53, 56, 63, 64, 68, 70, 74, 74 and 77, and 15 females, ages 16, 24, 24, 25, 40, 46, 46, 47, 55, 58, 71, 72, 72, 82 and 85, have tested positive.
Among the new cases, four are residents at South Shore Nursing.
There have been 1,202 positive cases, including 776 recoveries and 14 COVID-positive deaths, in Greenup County.
Sunday’s Ashland-Boyd County Health Department report consisted of residents from ages 3 to 81.
Twenty-two females, ages 3, 11, 19, 24, 25, 29, 34, 36, 38, 41, 44, 46, 49, 49, 53, 53, 63, 67, 67, 77, 80 and 81, and nine males, ages 19, 34, 39, 45, 46, 55, 57, 66 and 71, have tested positive.
There have been 1,565 coronavirus cases in Boyd County, including 751 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported eight new cases late Saturday, pushing the county’s tally to 673.