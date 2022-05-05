ASHLAND Former Ashland resident Mary Fern Hillman proves that age is no barrier to following one’s dream by publishing her first children’s book at age 97.
Titled “A Little Duck Tale,” the book is based on Hillman’s experiences in the 1930s growing up in Lower Millseat and from her years running a farm with her late husband, Paul Hillman, in central Ohio.
“There was a wild duck that stayed on Hood Creek. Every morning it came to the front door and waited for me to feed it,” Hillman recalled of the inspiration for the book. “Soon it would sit beside me on the grass, and we enjoyed each other’s company. It was my first pet.”
“A Little Duck Tale” tells how Fiddles, a small duck who is rejected by other ducks and saddened by the lack of a mother, finally finds love and comfort from an unlikely person. Fern, a shy granddaughter, must overcome her own fear of animals to form a friendship with the little duck.
The book was written to be enjoyed by younger children and read by ages 8 and older.
Hillman experienced the Great Depression, a time when there was no extra money for pets, so her connection to the wild duck has always been a special memory.
“Back then, times were hard, and we didn’t have a lot of things, but we had friends and our families that made life rich,” she said.
Hillman has several nieces and nephews in the Ashland area and enjoys visiting with them at family reunions. Her late father, William Harmon “Pete” Stull, was an active member of the movement to unionize ARMCO in the 1930s, and Hillman never forgot her father’s example of working for the good of others.
“Each of us can help someone else in some way, and we should always try to do that,” she said.
Hillman stills lives on a portion of the family farm in northern Union County, Ohio, where she and her husband moved in 1960. Also featured in the book is the family home, the core of which is a log cabin, now covered with siding.
“A Little Duck Tale” was released on March 31 by Blackberry Hill Press in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is available on Amazon.