The Greenup County Health Department reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 18-22, according to its latest release.
It also announced three more COVID-positive deaths. A 72 year-old male and two females, ages 62 and 56, died after having tested positive. There have now been 97 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
The age range of most recent cases is 2 to 80.
There have been 7,657 cases in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, Carter County Health Department and Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department will likely issue another release early this week.