The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two more COVID-positive deaths and 94 new cases in Monday’s release, which consisted of cases reported Sept. 25-27.
Two females, ages 52 and 70, died after having tested positive. There have been 94 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Of the recently positive patients, a 29-year-old male is hospitalized. There are also two new cases at the Boyd County Detention Center.
The remaining 91 cases involve patients ranging in age from 1 month to 81 years.
There have been 7,540 positive cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 4,647 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 243 new cases and a COVID-positive death from Sept. 18-24.
There have been 5,835 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 71 COVID-positive deaths and 5,134 recoveries. The next health department release will be on Friday or Saturday.
The Carter County Health Department posted 15 new cases on Saturday, seven on Sunday and 13 on Monday.
Over the past seven days, Carter County has recorded 141 positive cases, including 25 fully vaccinated, aka “breakthrough,” cases. None of those 25 required hospitalization.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 94 cases from Sept. 24-27. Fifteen of those patients are fully vaccinated.
Four of the 94 are hospitalized.
The newly positive patients range in age from 3 months to 93 years. There have been 2,321 total cases involving Lawrence County residents.