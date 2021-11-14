The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which consisted of cases from Nov. 9-12.
The health department also reported one more COVID-positive death. An 88-year-old male died after having tested positive.
Of the new cases, one involves hospitalization — a 66-year-old male is in the hospital. The others are home-isolation cases involving patients ranging from 2 to 93 years old.
There have been 8,499 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 110 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 107 more cases from Nov. 6-12 and another COVID-positive death, the county’s 87th. An 88-year-old female died after having tested positive.
Recent patients range in age from 11 months to 86 years.
There have been 6,778 positive cases in Greenup County, including 6,485 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department announced four new cases on Thursday and 13 more on Friday. There have been 67 total COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.
Over the past seven days, there have been 57 positive cases. Of those, 14 involve fully vaccinated patients. One of the 14 is hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department recorded 17 new cases in the county from Nov. 9011. Three are fully vaccinated.
There have been 2,710 cases in Lawrence County, including 2,630 recoveries and 45 COVID-positive deaths.