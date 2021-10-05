The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 92 more cases of COVID-19 on its Monday release, which includes cases reported from Oct. 2-4. It also listed another COVID-positive death. A 67-year-old female has died after having tested positive.
Newly positive patients range in age from 2 to 87. They are all isolating at home.
There have been 7,733 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 98 COVID-positive deaths and at least 4,798 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department announced eight new cases on Sunday — it did not post an update on Monday and had not as of press time Tuesday.
Of those eight, one is fully vaccinated. Over the past seven days, 126 Carter County residents have tested positive — 19 are fully vaccinated. None of those 19 are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 60 new cases in its Monday report. Nine of them are fully vaccinated. Three of the 60 are hospitalized, according to the health department.
The age range of new patients is 9 months to 67 years.
There have been 2,437 confirmed positive cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 2,289 recoveries and 38 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department will release its weekly report on Friday or Saturday.