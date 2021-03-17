The Greenup County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Five females, ages 10 to 53, and four males, ages 29 to 64, tested positive.
There have been 3,460 confirmed cases in Greenup County, including 3,311 recoveries and 37 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department reported five additional cases, pushing the tally to 2,060 — 1,948 have recovered; and there have been 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County Health Department listed five more cases, moving the count to 1,299. There have been 1,246 recoveries and 22 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will release another report on Friday.