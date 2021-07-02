The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly release on Friday.
Of the new patients, two — a 77-year-old female and a 78-year-old male — are hospitalized. Five females, ages 20, 22, 27, 39 and 50, and two males, ages 44 and 51, are each in home isolation.
There have been 5,009 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 77 COVID-positive deaths and 3,227 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed two additional cases, pushing the county’s tally to 2,332 — 2,272 have recovered and there have been 34 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department’s last update came on Wednesday. The health department is now issuing weekly reports. The next update is slated for Tuesday.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of early Friday evening.