The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s report, which consisted of cases from the past three days.
The newly positive patients, including seven females and two males, range in age from 11 to 74.
There have been 5,082 positive cases involving Boyd County residents. The health department has listed 3,291 recoveries and 77 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department’s last release was on Friday. It announced 31 new cases over the week of July 10-16. There have been 3,857 positive cases, including 63 COVID-positive deaths and 3,753 recoveries.
Carter County’s health department reported five more cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 2,428 — 2,347 have recovered and 34 have died after having tested positive.
Lawrence County’s health department announced 15 new cases over the July 14-20 period. There have been 1,480 positive cases, including 1,435 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths.