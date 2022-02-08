The Greenup County Health Department posted 527 new cases on its report for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 6. It announced nine COVID-positive deaths, with patients ranging from 33 to 90.
The nine deaths involved two females, ages 63 and 68, and seven males, ages 33, 60, 62, 62, 71, 73 and 90.
There have been 11,513 COVID-19 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 10,770 recoveries and 106 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which consisted of cases from Feb. 5-7.
It also reported four more COVID-positive deaths — two females, ages 74 and 61, and two males, ages 96 and 83. There have been 146 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The health department recorded 719 cases over the first seven days of February. Overall, there has been 15,188 confirmed cases in Boyd County.
The Carter County Health Department reported 33 cases on Monday, 52 cases on Sunday and 23 on Saturday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 183 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 1-7. Of them, 23 involve fully vaccinated patients. The age range is 6 months to 76 years.
There have been 4,141 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 4,031 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.