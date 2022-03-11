CATLETTSBURG Road work begins next week on I-64 in eastern Boyd County as contractors kick off a $9.5 million Kentucky Transportation Cabinet improvement project to repair and repave the highway.
Beginning Monday, March 14, contractors will close the westbound I-64 right lane near the West Virginia state line. Approaching from Huntington, all motorists will merge left into the inside left lane. Traffic will remain in one lane past Catlettsburg (Exit 191) to mile marker 184 west of the Cannonsburg exit.
Message boards will be placed in advance of the work zone. New electronic signs linked to sensors will share messages about slowed or stopped traffic ahead. Those signs will provide motorists with real-time traffic warnings.
In addition, speed limits on I-64 will be reduced to 55 miles per hour and will be monitored by law enforcement to protect workers and travelers.
Because the work zone includes both the Cannonsburg and Catlettsburg exits and is a busy part of I-64 — as many as 14,000 vehicles a day use the highway — motorists are advised to be prepared for traffic delays or use alternate routes.
Overall, renovations along seven miles of I-64 will provide ditch and drainage improvements on both sides of the highway, a landslide repair in the westbound lanes near Cannonsburg, and new blacktop for all four lanes and exit ramps.
After contractors start on westbound I-64 next week, construction and lane closures will follow on eastbound lanes as the project moves into spring. Work will continue through summer and fall with paving other improvements. Contractors have until Nov. 30 to complete the project.
The project is being done by Mountain Enterprises, Inc., under a $9,511,750.43 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract.