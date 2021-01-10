The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after listing 61 additional cases of the coronavirus.
Sixty-year-old and 73-year-old males are in hospital isolation.
The other 84 cases from over the weekend are home-isolated patients ranging from ages 3 to 85.
There have been 3,601 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 46 COVID-positive deaths and 2,008 recoveries.
The health department announced that vaccinations are now available there for individuals in Tier 1A (long-term care residents and staff, health care personnel in clinical settings and ALF residents/staff) or Tier 1B (people 70 and older and first responders). Visit https://www.abchdkentucky.com/ and follow the link to schedule an appointment.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 32 more cases on Saturday, bringing the tally to 2,699. There have been 2,057 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported eight new cases on Saturday, moving the county’s count to 1,524.