The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 854 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 4-10, pushing the case count well past 11,000 in all.
The health department also reported its 127th COVID-positive death. A 57-year-old male died after having tested positive.
There have been 1,192 cases in January involving Boyd County residents. In all, there have been 11,282.
Carter County’s health department posted 34 new cases on Monday — 17 of them involve fully vaccinated patients. One of them also has had a booster.
There have been 290 cases over the past seven days in Carter County. Of them, 140 involve fully vaccinated folks.
There have been a total of 88 COVID-positive deaths in the county.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 114 new cases from Jan. 4-10, pushing the total count to 3,346. It also announced two COVID-positive deaths — there have been 56 to this point.
The Greenup County Health Department has not issued a release lately.