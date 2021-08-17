The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 85 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday release, which included three days’ worth of cases.
Five of those cases occurred at FCI Ashland.
A 73-year-old male is hospitalized.
Seventy-nine Boyd County residents, ranging from 4 to 92 years old, are each in home isolation, bringing the count to 5,700 cases — at least 3,535 recoveries have happened. A total of 79 COVID-positive deaths have happened.
Carter County’s health department listed 24 cases on Tuesday — four are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,897 cases involving county residents, including 2,595 recoveries and 38 COVID-positive deaths.
Lawrence County Health Department announced 26 cases in its release, which includes the last four days. There have been 1,636 cases, including 1,522 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths.