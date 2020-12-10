The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 25 additional recoveries.
One male — a 73-year-old — is in hospital isolation. There are seven new cases at Ashland Federal Correctional Institution.
The other 27 new patients are in respective home isolation. The cases involve 16 males, from ages 14 to 81, and 11 females, ages 5 to 86.
There have been 2,487 total cases of the coronavirus among Boyd County residents — 33 patients have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
One case reported Wednesday in Boyd County has been transferred to Greenup County, and the case has been deducted from the Boyd County cumulative number.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 31 more cases, pushing the county’s tally to 1,823.
One new case involves an employee at South Shore Nursing. One additional case involves an employee at Morning Pointe.
Seventeen females, ages 2 to 89, and 13 males, ages 20 to 70, have tested positive. A 3-month-old boy was also diagnosed with COVID-19.
There are 749 active cases of the coronavirus in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department listed 19 new cases on its report, moving the county’s count to 964. There have been 770 recoveries and eight COVID-positive deaths.