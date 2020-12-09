The Greenup County Health Department announced 40 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after it reported 40.
The ages of the newly positive patients range from 6 months old to 87 years old.
Of the new cases, one is an employee at the Lantern at Morning Pointe.
In all, there have been 1,792 positive cases in Greenup County, including 1,055 recoveries, 718 active cases and 19 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 35 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 2,453.
There were zero additional cases connected to FCI Ashland and/or the Boyd County Detention Center.
Twenty males, from ages 12-78, and 15 females, from ages 10-84, tested positive in Boyd County. There have been 1,158 recoveries and 33 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department listed 43 more cases late Tuesday, moving the county’s count to 931.