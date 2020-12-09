Virginia "Jo" Barker Virgin, 91, of Flatwoods, Ky., passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Oakmont Manor in Flatwoods, Ky. Mrs. Virgin was born July 25, 1929, in Ashland, Ky., to the late Earl and Daisy Gillum Jarvis. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her lov…