The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The release consisted of positive cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
All eight new patients are 28 years or younger. One — a 28-year-old male — is hospitalized.
There have been 4,727 total cases in Boyd County, including 3,034 recoveries and 74 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed three more cases on its report on Tuesday. There have been 2,205 positive cases involving county residents, including 2,109 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced eight new cases of the coronavirus on Monday. Two are hospitalized, but one is not in the hospital because of COVID-19. A 74-year-old female is hospitalized.
There have been 1,381 confirmed cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 1,335 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department’s last report was issued on Friday, which reflected zero new cases. As of then, there had been 3,582 positive cases, 3,444 recoveries and 58 COVID-positive deaths.