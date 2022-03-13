The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 78 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which contains cases from March 5-11. That’s an average of 11 cases a day — the lowest per-day rate recorded in a week so far this year.
There have been 144 cases in March, and 16,230 overall, in Boyd County. There have been 154 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Thursday. That was its most recent release.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 37 new cases from March 1-7, its latest release.