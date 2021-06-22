The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the 77th COVID-positive death involving a Boyd County resident in its weekly release on Monday.
A 54-year-old male has died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The health department also announced seven additional cases, bringing the county’s tally to 4,984 — at least 3,213 have recovered. All of the new cases involve females, ages 5, 8, 17, 22, 28, 33 and 46.
The Carter County Health Department listed three new cases on Tuesday. It reported six cases on Saturday, one on Sunday and three on Monday. The county’s case total stands at 2,316. Of them, 2,256 have recovered. There have been 34 COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced one new case over a four-day period (June 18-21). A 49-year-old male is in home isolation. There have been 1,456 positive cases, including 1,424 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths. There are just two active cases in the county.
The Greenup County Health Department’s next update is expected Friday.