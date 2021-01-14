The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 31 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the tally to 3,755.
There have been 2,115 recoveries and 49 COVID-positive deaths in Boyd County.
The most recent cases are all of the home-isolation variety involving patients from ages 12 to 85. Four new cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 30 additional cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the county’s count to 2,826. There have been 2,057 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The latest cases involve residents ranging from ages 8 to 96.
The Carter County Health Department listed 15 new positive cases on its Thursday report. There have been 1,598 total positive cases in the county, including 1,331 recoveries, 221 isolating at home, 12 hospitalized, nine nursing-home cases and 25 COVID-positive deaths.