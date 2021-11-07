The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which included cases from Nov. 2-5.
A 74-year-old male died after having tested positive, increasing the COVID-positive death toll to 109 in Boyd County.
Of the 72 newly positive patients, one — a 70-year-old male — is hospitalized. Age range of the patients is 2 to 84.
There have been 8,362 total cases involving Boyd County residents.
Greenup County’s health department listed 110 cases and three new deaths. It also reported 122 newly recovered. As of Saturday, there were 208 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department reported seven new cases on Friday — its latest release. Over the past seven days, there have been 33 positive COVID cases involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 12 new cases and three COVID-positive deaths on Thursday — one of those deaths was from March 2021, and the health department was just notified. The age range of new cases is 11-84. One is hospitalized.
There have been 2,678 confirmed cases in Lawrence County.