The Greenup County Health Department announced six new cases on Tuesday and one more case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The newest patients range in age from 16 to 57. There are 97 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department reported zero additional cases on Wednesday, leaving the county’s tally at 2,213 — just 60 cases are active.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will release its next report on Friday, which will include cases from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department did not issue a report on Tuesday or Wednesday.