The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven new cases of COVID-19 involving county residents on its Monday report, which consisted of cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The health department has tallied 4,751 confirmed cases, including 3,044 recoveries and 74 COVID-positive deaths.
The newest patients range in age from 18 to 56. The next release from the health department will be issued on Friday.
The Greenup County Health Department listed four new cases on its Monday report, which included Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Greenup County’s coronavirus case count is 3,613 — 3,463 have recovered and 58 have died after having tested positive.
Carter County’s health department reported just one additional case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s tally to 2,213 — 2,146 have recovered. There have been 33 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced seven more cases on Monday. The release included cases from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. There have been 1,397 confirmed cases in Lawrence County, including 1,347 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.