The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — all seven are in respective home isolation.
Four females, ages 22, 37, 78 and 85, and three males, 19, 28 and 80, tested positive.
There have been 4,569 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,894 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported just three additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 3,393. The most recent cases involve a 52-year-old female, a 54-year-old male and a 23-year-old female. Greenup County’s recovery count is 3,127.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) listed four new cases — three males, ages 31, 36 and 40, and a female, 41, tested positive. The county’s count is 1,257 — 1,186 have recovered.
The Carter County Health Department had not issued a report as of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.