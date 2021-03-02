The Ashland-Boyd County and Greenup County health departments each reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Four males, ages 44, 60, 55 and 32, and three females, ages 38, 57 and 33, tested positive in Greenup County, moving the county’s count to 3,390 — 3,127 have recovered.
The seven additional cases in Boyd County involve five females, ages 39, 56, 59, 60 and 69, and two males, ages 55 and 78. The 78-year-old man is hospitalized.
There have been 4,562 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,888 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed six more cases — three females, ages 20, 45 and 21, and three males, ages 25, 25 and 48. There have been 1,253 confirmed positive cases in Lawrence County.
The Carter County Health Department announced three new cases on Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,984 — 1,858 have recovered.