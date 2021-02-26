The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
One new patient — a 71-year-old female — is hospitalized after having tested positive. Three other females, ages 13, 17 and 33, and three males, 19, 55 and 62, are in respective home isolation. There have been 4,539 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,859 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported just one new case — a 29-year-old male tested positive — on Friday. The county’s count stands at 1,239.
The Carter County and Greenup County health departments had not issued a report as of Friday evening.